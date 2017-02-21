Bhatti for resolution of pending complaints of Overseas Pakistanis

Staff Reporter

Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Afzaal Bhatti has instructed the civil and police high-ups of the Lahore District to evolve a comprehensive and effective strategy for resolution of the pending complaints of Overseas Pakistanis.

He was presiding over a meeting of District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Lahore here today.

DG OPC Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari, CCPO Lahore Captain (R) Muhammad Ameen Wains, DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf and other relevant civil and police officers of Lahore attended the meeting.

Afzaal Bhatti said that keeping in view the significance of provincial metropolis, role of DPOC Lahore is of great importance and by active participation of DOPC, complaints of expatriates can be resolved early.

He further instructed that the proceedings regarding redressal of complaints be intimated to OPC Head office timely and implementation on the decisions of DOPC be ensured .During the meeting ,certain complaints of Overseas Pakistanis were also reviewed and Commissioner OPC issued necessary instructions to settle these issues.