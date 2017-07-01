‘Bhalwal Industrial Estate’ a big attraction for foreign investors

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Bhalwal Industrial Estate has become a big attraction for foreign investors due to its strategic location on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, said Chairman Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company Rizwan Khalid Butt.

While talking to a group of overseas investors at his office, Khalid Butt said that Chinese and overseas Pakistanis’ investors were rating Bhalwal Industrial Estate high for investment because of its short distance from Motorway, i.e. five kilometers off the Salim Interchange.

“This site is situated in the middle of Lahore-Islamabad Motorway therefore local and foreign investors were showing extraordinary interest,” he added. In addition, he added, two different investors from the US and UAE respectively are planning a plastic factory and a pharmaceutical unit in near future.

Moreover, he informed the potential investors that the Board of Investment (BOI) Pakistan was set to declare the status of Special Economic Zone for Bhalwal Industrial Estate. PIEDMC is in process of inviting bids for a grid station at the estate. He hoped that these two steps would attract more investors in future.

So far 100 industrial plots have been sold at Bhalwal Industrial Estate. The selling spree would boost up further when the repairing of a road linking the site with Salam interchange would be completed. He said 90 percent of development work has been completed and the remaining 10 percent would be finished off in two months.

PIEDMC management is also discussing with the Technical and Vocational Training Authority to set up a training institute at the site for equipping local labourers with skills in different industrial disciplines. The management has already allocated piece of land for this purpose at the site.