Beware of cunning enemy

WHILE PCB is yet to announce the holding of PSL final in Lahore following recent wave of terrorism in provincial capital, Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj considered it appropriate to clear the air about the 13th ECO summit to be held this week in Islamabad. Briefing the media persons, Sartaj said the regional summit faces no threat and will be held as per schedule and that most of the member states, except Afghanistan, have also confirmed their participation.

We understand that the adviser gave the statement after taking into account all security arrangements made for the foreign delegates and assurance on his part in fact carries a message not only for the world that Pakistan is capable and strong enough to host the mega event but also a articulate one to India that all its plots to isolate and malign Pakistan will be thwarted by pursuing greater cooperation with different countries particularly that of the region. However, we understand that government will take all security measures in the two cities to foil enemy’s attempt to sabotage the moot. Just a couple of days back, Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan had rightly directed the police and local administration to enhance surveillance and employ scientific methods with improved intelligence coordination to avert any untoward incident in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Given the cunning tactics of our enemy, which can go to any extent to hurt Pakistan ’s interests, there is a need to ensure multi-layered security in the federal capital. Successful conduct and outcome of the moot in present circumstances will indeed send a positive message about Pakistan to the outside world. Whilst Pakistan is pursuing the course of trade and multiple road and energy infrastructure projects, the world should also discern between countries that in fact are vying for greater regional integration and the ones which are trying to sow the seeds of discord and hatred. Though nothing good is expected from Modi government yet for greater peace and stability, it is advisable for the Indians to do away with negative tactics and instead embark upon peace initiative with neighbouring countries for the cause of billions of people of the region.

