Beware! diet food products can make you gain weight

Are you on a strict diet but still cant seem to achieve any weight loss Believe it or not, weight loss is a complex process Unfortunately, the reality of diet foods lokks pretty grim

Are you one of those who take up diets but are unable to achieve any results? Do you think you have low-fat food items yet see the weighing scale translate the opposite for you? Relax, you are not the only one to feel perplexed. Weight loss is a complex process. Most of the times all that you really need to do is to review what all you are feeding your body. It gets awfully difficult to achieve weight loss if the fine balance between calories consumed and burned is not realised. Another factor severely affecting your weight loss journey is the kind of food that you include in your diet. If you don’t have a set routine of your meal times, or don’t meet your regular nutritional requirements, all your efforts will eventually go down the drain. Though a lot can be achieved through diet, it is imperative that you source your meals from natural ingredients.

Packaged products come laced with preservatives and additives that not only degrade the original nutritive value of a product but also contribute empty calories. Diet foods have become quite a rage among fitness enthusiast. Little do we realise that blindly consuming these products can have adverse effects on our health.

Unfortunately, the reality of diet foods seems pretty grim. It has been a hot topic of debate among health experts and fitness enthusiasts for a long time now. If you happen to seek professional help with respect to your diet plan, in most cases you will be asked to steer clear of diet products. One of the biggest problems with diet foods is empty calories. While you munch on low-fat cookies or the wholegrain variant of a regular snack, you simply don’t realise that you are consuming hidden sugar in disguise. Then there are artificial flavourings, sweetening agents and a whole lot of things added to make a supposed ‘diet’ product more enjoyable, palatable and ‘delicious’. Diet food consumption can therefore put you in a vicious cycle of regaining all the weight that you once lost.

Diet foods can be low in fat, but many of these are often laden with sugar. Experts from the University of Georgia experimented with mice module to analyse the effect of a diet high in sugar and low in fat. It was found that these mice had an increased body fat mass as compared to rats who were on a balanced diet.

