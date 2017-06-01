Between hegemony and isolation

Gulshan Rafiq

NEITHER India’s regional hegemonic aspirations are hidden nor its doctrine to destabilize Pakistan. Similarly, not only Pakistan’s geostrategic position but also its nuclear deterrence remained an obstacle for India to fulfil its ulterior motives in the region, ranging from geopolitical dynamics to geo-economics one. Moreover, knowing the fact that Pakistan cannot be defeated on the military front, Indian foreign office excavated strategy of ‘Isolating Pakistan,’ not realizing that for regional peace, security and development; geopolitical dynamics to geo-economics have to be converged and not the other way around.

Indian strategy to isolate Pakistan is not new. From infecting South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to not participating in Belt and Road Forum (B&R), Indian overall zero-sum policy is aimed at Pakistan. On the military front, India has been contemplating punitive actions against Pakistan. According to a report by Times of India, Director Defence Intelligence Agency Lieutenant General Vincent Stewart, during the US Senate Armed Services Committee on worldwide threats, divulged that “India has sought and continues to move to isolate Pakistan diplomatically and is considering punitive options to raise the cost to Islamabad.” In this regard, “Continued threat of high-level terror attacks in India, violence in Kashmir and bilateral diplomatic recriminations will further strain India-Pakistan ties in 2017,” he predicted.

In the recent past too, Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) General Joseph Votel opined that India’s policy of ‘diplomatic isolation’ of Pakistan may be a hindrance to improve ties between the two countries. Moreover, testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee at a hearing on the United States CENTCOM and United States Africa Command, Gen Votel said, “India’s public policy to ‘diplomatically isolate’ Pakistan hinders any prospects for improved relations.” Furthermore, in a personal letter to all 12,000 officers of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa has reminded them to be `prepared for action at a very short notice. The personal letter, signed on March 30, has given rise to speculation about the current security situation, and was seen against the worsening situation in held Kashmir and along the India Pakistan border.

Therefore, it is pertinent to ask this question as why India should shun the strategy of diverging the paths of geopolitical dynamics and geo-economical dynamics in the region. First, regional economic growth and its greater share for India can only be realized through CPEC that is one critical component of B&R. There is little possibility of India producing alternative initiatives matching up to China in funds and strategic appeal. Second, trans-national threats such as terrorism can only be solved by joint efforts through intelligence sharing and effective border management because both countries are its victim. Pakistan, for example, has incurred losses worth Rs. 12.3 trillion in the war on terror and about 22,000 civilians and 6,600 soldiers got martyred. Third, both countries have enough conventional as well as nuclear deterrence, making cooperation to solve lingering conundrums a better option.

What India, if it wants to continue isolating itself from the right side of history, should bear in mind is that it cannot isolate Pakistan. This is because of the fact that international community recognises Pakistan’s sacrifices against war on terrorism. It is Pakistan that is lynchpin to connect Asia as it only has the geostrategic capacity to converge geo-economics of the region. The world also realises the importance of Pakistan for stabilisation and reconciliation in Afghanistan. Economically, Pakistan is considered important for interconnecting Central Asia and South Asia as desired by the international community especially China, Russia and the US.

Therefore, as famous Lt Col Frank Slade (Al Pacino) while addressing Baird School Disciplinary Hearing in a movie, titled, “Scent of a Woman” (1992) said ‘when the shit hits the fan some guys run and some guys stay.’ Here is Pakistan ‘facing the fire; and there’s India hiding in big Daddy’s pocket.’ India needs to come out of its posture of policy nirvana and take a careful look at where South Asia stands today with peace process in Afghanistan and CPEC becoming a reality. Nevertheless, this is the time to talk and change the old postures that have perpetuated conflict in the region and India needs to choose the ‘right path’ because such crossroads come only once in a country life.

—The writer is a Researcher at Islamabad Policy Research Institute, a think tank based in Islamabad.

