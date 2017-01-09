Better production can be achieved thru drip irrigation

Faisalabad

Maximum production can be achieved through minimum but prudent use of water in drip irrigation system, said Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed on Sunday.

Talking to APP, he said that in this system, water is supplied to the roots of plants in the form of well-calculated and required drops which is quite enough to fulfill its water needs for its optimum growth. He said that we should promote this system as we can save precious water to bring unclaimed land under plough.

He said this system helps salts move deep into the soil which is easily absorbed by the roots of the plant.

About organisation of training workshops for farmers, Director Agriculture said that it would definitely play a major role in replacing flood irrigation system which is sheer wastage of water with efficient drip irrigation system.—Agencies