Better facilities for people at charged parkings

City Reporter

The Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Syed Nasir Abbas has called upon Sindh Government to play its role in handing over charged parking to KDA on parks and buildings built on the KDA properties. He said this during surprise visits to KDA’s charged parkings at Clifton and North Karachi areas, said a statement on Wednesday. He said that efforts are being made by KDA to extend better facilities to the people with regard to charged parkings. No parking fee is being received in the parking established in surroundings of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park, and anyone found receiving it, legal action will be taken, he warned. He also directed the officials concerned to prepare strategy to improve the arrangements of charged parking in the last 10 days of Ramazan. Director Admin Mehboob Alam, Director Charged Parking, Syed Ubaid Ahmed, Chief Security Officer Capt (r), Altaf Rajput and others were also present.