Bestway receives CSR awards

Bestway Cement Limited has once again been recognised for its contributions and efforts towards the environmental and social responsibility efforts in Pakistan at the NFEH’s (National Forum for Environment & Health) 6th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Awards 2017, recently held in Islamabad. The categories commended were Education & Scholarships, Green Energy Initiatives, Community Development & Services, and Vocational Trainings. The participants of the awards were the leading local and multinational firms of Pakistan, who are at the helm of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts in Pakistan. The awards are yet another milestone for Bestway Cement and a testament of its endeavours to strengthen lives. Bestway plays an active part in the socio-economic development of local communities such as improving access to health services and education, taking part in urban development, environmental conservation programs, and helping create businesses and jobs. The company regularly gives generous financial grants to various educational and health institutions in addition to the scholarships.—PR