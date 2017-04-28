Bestway Cement sponsors WWF Pak for Tree-a-thon

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Bestway Cement Limited, the largest cement manufacturer of Pakistan in collaboration with WWF Pakistan, has committed to go beyond the 60 minutes of Earth Hour 2017 and has set out to plant 3000 indigenous species of trees in the vicinities of Hattar, Taxila and Islamabad before the end of this month. This partnership is one of its kind where both the organisations are committed to create awareness regarding tree plantation & nature conservation specifically in schools around the factory areas of Bestway Cement Farooqia and Hattar. This tree-a-thon aims to sensitize almost 9000 students of more than 21 schools and develop in them, the love for trees while fostering plantation in their surrounds.

This tree plantation drive was launched earlier this week from Islamabad College for Girls, F-6/2 (ICG) in a graceful ceremony where Director Finance/ CFO Bestway Cement Limited, Mr. Irfan Sheikh along with Senior Manager Forest WWF-Pakistan, Mr. Ibrahim Khan and Principal ICG, Mrs. Tasneem Sher planted trees.