Best sharing practices on human rights discussed

Human Rights Federal Secretary Rabiya Javeri Agha on Wednesday discussed the best sharing practices on human rights besides emphasizing to develop good coordination in this regard. The discussion was held in a meeting with Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed at Civil Secretariat here. In the meeting, the main focus was on human rights violations and to draw a policy to counter it. The best practice on part of the Punjab government to combat child labour, good working of child protection bureau and uplift of primary education system were brought into light. The Punjab Human Rights department Secretary, Archaeology department secretary and others were also present on the occasion. In a separate meeting held at IGP office here, Human Rights Federal Secretary Rabiya Javeri Agha discussed action plan to counter child abuse incidents and other human rights violations.—APP

Related