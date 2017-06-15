Best health professionals getting cash rewards

Salim Ahmed

Chief Secretary Punjab Capt(R) Zahid Saeed presided over a meeting to review the arrangements for cash awarding ceremony to the best health professionals of Primary & Secondary Health at the Committee Room of Punjab Assembly, today. Minister Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Provincial Minister Primary & Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir, Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Health Dr. Sajid Chohan, Commissioner Lahore Division Abdullah Khan Sumbal, DG Protocol Noorul Hassan, senior officers of Police Department, SMU, Chief Minister Secretariat and officers from the concerned department attended the meeting.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan briefed the meeting regarding the holding of cash award distribution ceremony to the best performers of Health Department.

He informed that health professionals including doctors, surgeons, nurses, vaccinators, LHWs, LHVs, Allied health professionals working in DHQ, THQ hospitals, RHCs, BHUs and other health facilities would be awarded cash prizes on the basis of best performance by the Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a splendid ceremony.

He informed that different selection committees were constituted at district, divisional and provincial level to consider the names of health professionals on the basis of best performance according to the key performance indicators (KPIs) in a transparent way.

Chief Secretary issued necessary instructions to finalize the arrangements of the ceremony which would be held within this month.