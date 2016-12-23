Best facilities to be provided to pilgrims

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has said that during upcoming Hajj, the intending pilgrims will be provided with more better facilities as compared to the previous years.

He stated this while addressing a certificate distribution ceremony for best performance among the officials of Directorate of Hajj, at Haji Camp, said a statement issued here on Friday.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said that not only the government has made efforts for provision of best facilities to the pilgrims but the officials of Directorate of Hajj have also performed their duties with honesty and dedication for the success of Hajj Operation 2016.

“I felicitate all the officials for making the operation a success”, he remarked. Director Hajj, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf for paying four months basic salaries to employees of Hajj Directorate as honorarium. —APP

