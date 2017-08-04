Best coordination be ensured among all wings of police: IGP

Crime Reporter

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khalid Khan Khattak Thursday said all wings of the Islamabad police should ensure best coordination with one another to effectively combat crime and get advance information about events of important nature being held in the city. The IGP was reviewing the security and crime-combating strategy in a meeting here at Central Police office. The meeting was attended among others by Assistant Inspector General (Operations) Farhan Zahid, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani and AIG Special Branch Muhammad Ilyas. The IGP directed to accelerate efforts against professional alm-seekers and to initiate crackdown against proclaimed offenders, court absconders and those involved in crime cases of heinous nature. He also directed all officials to ensure effective security arrangements in the city as well strict checking at police pickets. He ordered all police officials for reviewing security arrangements themselves around media houses and educational institutions. “No laxity in this regard will be tolerated,” he added. The IGP directed police officials to take effective steps to control crime and adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people. He categorically asked all the police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens. He stressed for speedy disposal of cases and their investigation purely on merit. He said that investigation into pending cases should be completed at the earliest as progress on such cases would be reviewed soon. The IGP stressed to adopt polite attitude with public and focus on resolving their public complaints. He also asked to ensure registration of cases on merit and win the support of people through performance. The police chief also directed to take elaborate measures for making Islamabad more secure and to conduct search and combing operations on regular basis following the National Action Plan. He said that extra vigilance should be maintained at entry and exit points of the city and movement of suspects to be monitored. He said that registration of cases should be ensured purely on merit and investigation of registered cases should be ensured on fast-track basis following the judicial policy. He asked for better utilization of available resources and directed all officials to inspect the vehicles and motorbikes regularly. The IGP ordered for stern action against those involved in street crime, dacoities, snatching valuables and auto-theft cases.

