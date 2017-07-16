Bengali fishermen’s problems to be resolved on priority: Nisar

Staff Reporter

Sindh Labour, Human Resources, Transport, Mass Transit and Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government was taking concrete step for establishing hospital for Bengali Fishermen to provide basic health facilities to them.

All their genuine needs and other issues would also be resolved on priority, through a committee at district level.

This he said while addressing at public gathering organized by the PPP, Pakistan Bengalis Action Committee, held at Muhammadi (Machar) Colony here Saturday.

The Minister for Labour Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that under the directives of chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, they would be given priority for all basic facilities.

Their CNIC after verification would be made after setting up a committee at district level to resolve their genuine issue besides education, health and other facilities would be provided to them as on priority.

He said that Shaikh Geroze will be the member of the committee to resolve the issue with NADRA. Electricity would also be provided to them if they paid bills regularly and K-Electric would be asked to do justice with poor Bengali fishermen, with all other interest free loan and financial support and development works would also be extended to them.

Sheikh M. Feroze, President PPP Pakistan Bengalis Action Committee, Mr. Abdul Bur, Chairman Fishermen Cooperative Society, Vice Chairman Abuzar Mariwala, Maulana Rafique ul Hussaini, Naeem Shaikh Allauddin also spoke and highlighted the grievances and problem faced by the Bengalis fishermen including educational, health and CNIC.