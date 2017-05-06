Benevolent action needed!

Munaj Gul Baloch

Turbat, Kech

Child labour is the most ominous act which exists in Pakistan extremely, we can see children of all ages who are begging on the streets, sweeping the roads, cleaning cars at traffic signals, dependent on other people and it is really a curse because it is something which makes the people discouraged, unmotivated and lose their confidence level. No one is ready to take a zealous action to save their splendid lives and create a luminous future for them and the society too. Child labour is a social problem, which demands radical solution.

There is no better way to prevent child labour, instead of giving them the basic rights such as the right to education, a shining health and other fundamental facilities. Most significantly, we have to end over this social malicious action because it is killing the bright future of our children. According to the National Child Labour Survey, approximately 3.3 million children below the age of 12 to 16 are working as child labourers in Pakistan. This includes both boys and girls, with the former forming 73 per cent and the latter 27 per cent of the child labour made to work. I humbly request the government of Pakistan and the NGO’s to take a strong/benevolent action to solve this ruinous issue.