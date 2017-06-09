Benefits of dates

Dates play a big role in losing weight as dates are less in calories and high in energy. Dates are free from cholesterol and contain less fat amounts so you can consume them as a whole diet. Dates have a lot of vitamins like riboflavin, niacin, pantothanic acid folate, Vitamin A and K. Dates are rich in iron. They are best for people who are anemic to boost their iron level when they’re feeling exhausted. Being a laxative food, dates have been proved to be good for the people suffering from constipation. Dates reduce the frequency of night blindness too! Research has proved how dates are the best source to reduce the risk of abdominal cancer. They don’t have any side effects and can be easily digested too. Dates contain potassium which is known to help lower blood pressure! If your blood pressure reaches a dangerous level often, you must add dates to your diet. Studies show that your brain health also gets improved by eating dates. This is an excellent way to boost your brain power and to get good scores in exams. Dates not only have health benefits but they are also good for your hair and skin since they are the best natural remedy for many skin problems. And with Vitamin B in them, dates can prevent hair loss and you can get longer and stronger hair!

MAHNOOR ANWAR

Islamabad

