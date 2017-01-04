Benefits of CPEC must reach all provinces: PM

Nawaz orders maximum relief for gas consumers

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday emphasized on the benefits of China Pakistan Economic Corridor to be equitably distributed among the federating units.

The Prime Minister stated this while chairing a high-level meeting where he was briefed on the progress made in the recently-held 6th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee on CPEC that was held in Beijing on December 29.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress on CPEC-related projects and said international investors due to the government’s successful economic policies were showing keen interest in investing in Pakistan.

About establishment of Industrial Parks, the Prime Minister directed the federal authorities to initiate process of providing electricity, gas and telecommunication to the proposed sites.

The Prime Minister was briefed that agreement on 300 MW power project had been signed and the project would be started soon.

Moreover, Gwader water supply project, hospital, technical institutes and mass transit railway project in the provincial headquarters were also discussed in JCC at China.

It was further briefed that China had agreed to consider and examine Indus Cascade projects in CPEC.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Water and Power Ministry for securing the US $ 1.5 billion Lahore-Matiari Transmission Line project agreement to be funded under CPEC and directed to actively pursue its implementation.

He also felicitated the Pakistani team for inclusion of Mass Transit projects in the four provinces and directed Railways Minister to facilitate the provinces by giving his ministry’s technical advice for project feasibilities.

The Premier said that CPEC has the status of a milestone in regional communication and progress for the country while our successful economic policies are a proof of emerging foreign investment.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal was also present in the session in the Chinese capital Beijing who briefed PM about activities of mutual cooperation committee. He said that both parties agreed to an energy production project that will yield 300 megawatts.

He told the session that China has expressed satisfaction after inspecting the hydropower project on River Indus for CPEC.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi and Secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad.

Meanwhile, talking to Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif here directed the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources to ensure maximum relief to gas consumers.

Prime Minister Sharif also directed enhanced coordination regarding energy projects in the country. The Minister apprised the Prime Minister on various ongoing projects and initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources, especially in the field of oil and gas exploration in the country.

He also briefed the Prime Minister on the progress regarding the import of Liquified Natural Gas and the measures taken for fuel supply to various sectors.—APP