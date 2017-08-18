Benefits accruing from great game changer — II

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

720 MW Karot Hydropower Project located on river Jhelum has since achieved financial close and land acquisition and engineering works are being completed at a rapid pace. The project will provide employment to more than 2000 locals besides a number of other socio-economic benefits.

UEP 99 MW Wind Farm Project located in Jhimpir, Thatta district, has earned the honours of Wind Power CPEC project completion.

873 MW Suki Kinari hydropower station project is located above Kunhar river in district Mansehra in Khyber Pukhtoonkhwah (KPK) province will help to overcome energy shortage with cheap hydel power, it is being described to be an engineering marvel on completion and the work is progressing well on the site, During the construction work, more than four thousand employees are going to be hired by the Chinese contractors.

900 MW Zonergy Solar Power Project is located at Quaid-i-Azam Solar Park in Bahawalpur, Punjab , in an area of 4500 acres of land ,is listed as CPEC’s early harvest project to achieved energization. The project is being implemented in three phases each consisting of 300 MW.

It is already contributing 300 MW to the national grid, meeting 30 per cent of Bahawalpur region electricity needs and has provided employment to 3000 local people.

Sachal 50 MW Wind Farm Project located in Jhimpir district Thatta district has since been completed and is regarded as another early harvest project undee CPEC.

Dawood 50 MW Wind Farm project is located in coastal area of Gharo wind corridor in Bhanbore district Thatta Sindh and has also since been completed.

China Power Hub Generation 2 x 660 MW Coal-fired Power Plant is located in Hub, Balochistan, and has achieved substantial progress, will use imported coal and once completed it will be one of the largest imported coal power projects in Pakistan.

INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR PROJECTS

The main line of Lahore Orange Line project is 25.58 kilometers including underground line 1.07 km, elevated transition line 0.71 km and elevated line 23.80 km. Stations are designed to be 24 elevated asnd 2 underground respectively. Till now, more than 58 per cent of total civil works have been completed.

Development of Gwadar Free Zone is located in northern part of Gwadar, about 7 km away from the existing port and includes total area of 923 hectares.

Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan Project is located in Gwadar with a planning area of 1193 kilometers .Gwadar is the gateway linking the Persian Gulf and the Arabia Sea . The city is the southern starting point of the CPEC.

Karakoram Highway (KKH) Phase-11 (Havelian-Thakot) project is located in Khyber Pukhtoonkhwah (KPK) with a total length of 118 km out of which 39 km is expressway and includes 105 bridges out of which 60 are large bridges, 42 medium bridges and three small bridges. There are six tunnels also. Project was formally launched in September 2016 and is scheduled to be completed in 42 months. So far, over 2000 Pakistani staff has been employed at the KKH and more will continue to be hired as and when need arises during construction.

China-Pakistan Faqeer Primary School project is being constructed in Gwadar over the 752 square meters land donated by a 65 years old local man named Shair Mohammad for promotion of education in the area.

Feasibility Study of Upgrading Railway Mainline-1 and Establishment of Havelian Dry Port . The feasibility report has since been completed in July 2016. This is the first early harvest project completed under the CPEC.Mainline-1 starts from Karachi and ends at Peshawar passing through Rohri, Multan, Lahore and Rawalpindi with a total length of 1817 kilometers.

China-Pakistan Cross-Border Optical Fiber Cable Project is also a prioritized /early harvest project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor .It runs from Rawalpindi to Khunjraband includes 820 km cable laying, 9 cites civil work, equipment installation and commissioning in the equipment room as well as the backup of microwave links. The working environment is harsh in particular that there is an altitude of 4500 meters near Chinese-Pakistan border. It was formally commenced in September 2016 with a construction period of 27 months.

Peshawar-Karachi Motorway (Sukkur-Multan Section) Project , also known with short name of PKM project, starts rom Karachi then passes through Lahore and ends at Peshawar.

Sukkur-Multan section is 392 km long and 31.25 m wide and is a 6-lane access controlled Intelligent Transportation System motorway.

The ground breaking ceremony of the project was performed in May 2016 at Sukkur and is planned to be completed in August 2019. So far, 373km of access road has been completed.