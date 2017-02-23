Benchmark 100-Index closes at 48,981 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) 100 index closed higher on Wednesday having 48981.65 points with a negative change of 33.44 and volume of 178,278,050 shares.

High and Low were 49331.54 and 48710.29 respectively. Total volume traded in the market was 379,901,880 shares with 406 total traded companies out of which 104 were up 294 were down and 8 were unchanged.

Power generation and distribution was the top traded sector with total traded volume of 61,108,200 shares. It was followed by commercial banks with a total traded volume of 58,818,900 shares.

The three top traded companies were Bank Al-Falah with a volume of 16,163,500 and price per share of 42.00 (0.82), Hira Textile with a volume 9,452,500 of price per share of 15.40 (0.47), Sui North Gas with a volume 5,975,500 of price per share of 110.15 (3.11).

The top three advancers were Colgate PalmoliveXD with price per share 1995.00 (95.00), Atlas Battery with price per share of 950.00 (38.00) and Khyber Tobacco share of 1045.00 (37.45). The top three decliners were Rafhan Maize with price per share of 7550.00 (300.00), Sanofi-Aventis with price per share of 2430.00 (120.00) and Millat Tractors share of 1106.78 (58.25).