Benazir’s birthday on Wednesday

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to celebrate 64th birthday of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in every district headquarters while Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will celebrate birthday at Naundero House on Wednesday. An announcement to this effect was made in a Bilawal House Media Cell statement here on Saturday. It said that all the district Party organizations will hold the ceremonies at their respective district headquarters and will also cut cakes across the country. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit the Mazar of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on June 21 and offer Fateha. Birthday cake will be cut at Naundero House, where Chairman will host an Iftar Party for Party leaders and workers from Larkana.—APP

