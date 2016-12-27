Benazir laid down her life to save democracy

City Reporter

Sindh Minister for Planning and Development, Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani has said that December 27 will always be remembered in the history of world, as on this day a woman (Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto) laid down her life to protect the democracy.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said ‘I am proud of my leader Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’.

He said that leaders like Benazir were born in centuries. He said Bilawal Bhutto has the same leadership qualities like his mother. ‘Bilawal is carrying forward the mission of Z.A Bhutto and his mother successfully’, said Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani.

The minister added ‘Asif Ali Zardari’s return has put our political opponents in great unease’.