Benazir case

ANTI-Terrorism Court has decided to conduct hearing of the Benazir Bhutto murder case on a daily basis. Former CPO Rawalpindi Saud Aziz and former SP Khurram Shahzad, who are currently on bail as they were accused in the case, and FIA Prosecutor Chaudhry Azhar appeared before the ATC on Monday.

Eight different judges have headed the Benazir Bhutto murder trial and the prosecution has filed eight separate challans since the proceedings started on February 29, 2008. The four men — Abdul Rasheed, Aitzaz Shah, Rafaqat Hussain and Hasnain Gul — accused of being involved in the 2007 suicide blast that caused the death of PPP chairperson and 20 other people have also been arrested. BB was assassinated in broad-daylight on Dec 27, 2007 but regrettably this high profile case could not be taken to its logical conclusion despite passage of ten years, which sends dismaying signals to people of Pakistan about efficiency of the judiciary and ability of the judicial system to deliver. It is all the more regrettable that no progress was made in the case despite cooperation of the Scotland Yard and five year rule of PPP. It seems that PPP too has lost interest in the case and it has been left at the mercy of circumstances. Of course, there are flaws in the investigation beside seen, unseen pressures and vested interests in the case but still the judiciary was expected to expedite the proceedings. Hopefully, the incumbent judge would not only conduct proceedings on day-to-day basis but also deliver his verdict at the earliest.

