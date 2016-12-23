Benazir assassination, disappointed Bilawal

SPEAKING at a book launching ceremony in Karachi on Wednesday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari lamented that he could not get justice over assassination of his mother Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He questioned what would be the fate of common man if he were not able to get justice from the system.

Bilawal has raised the issue when the nation would be remembering the first woman Prime Minister of the country on her 9th death anniversary on December 27. But one fails to understand why Bilawal is complaining about non-action towards proper investigation of the tragedy and trial of those involved. That former President Pervaz Musharraf took no action and reportedly his Government washed away evidence from crime scene at Liaquat Bagh is understandable but what PPP Government did to solve the murder when it was in power for five years. The party had an active Interior Minister Rehman Malik yet no practical measures were taken by him to expose conspirators or apprehend culprits. In fact, it has repeatedly been alleged that PPP made alliances and compromised with those whom it has been alleging of involvement in the tragedy. People of Pakistan are today as clueless to the broad daylight assassination of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto as they were in 2007 and PPP miserably failed to materialise its pledges to bring the truth before the nation. Bilawal might be complaining about rigmaroles of the justice system in the country but again can he explain what his PPP Government did in five years to reform the system. The remarks of the PPP leader are reflective of helplessness of even influential people but the question arises who would undertake reforms in police and judiciary. Bilawal was at somewhat distance during PPP’s five-year rule at the Centre but he is fully involved in governance in Sindh and one expects him to make a mark there and present the province as a model for others to emulate. Apart from assassination of BB, many other tragedies remain shrouded in mystery and all this has shaken confidence of the people in the system of administration of justice.

