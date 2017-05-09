Belt, Road Program to build globalization: WIPO Chief

Geneva

China’s Belt and Road Initiative is expected to enhance greater international cooperation while fostering multilateral ties between participating countries, the World Intellectual Property Organisation’s (WIPO) director general told Xinhua in an interview. “I think the Belt and Road Initiative will support the multilateral framework, enabling participating countries to reinforce and use the international agreements that are in place,” Francis Gurry said.

“I think the initiative is a stepping stone to internationalizing on a greater scale what can be achieved more easily in a regional initiative like the Belt and Road Initiative,” he added. Gurry made these remarks ahead of a high-level Belt and Road forum for international cooperation scheduled to take place on May 14-15 in Beijing.—Xinhua