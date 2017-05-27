Belt, Road Initiative welcomed by businessmen in US

Houston

Some businessmen in the southern part of the United States on Wednesday hailed the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, saying it will boost win-win cooperation.

The initiative is a strategy of mutual benefit and win for all, said Li Shaolin, chairman of the Houston Chapter of China General Chamber of Commerce-U.S.A.(CGCC).

The initiative can help Chinese companies go overseas to develop themselves, in the meanwhile, offer chances for foreign companies including those in the United States to tap the vast Chinese market, Li told Xinhua during a luncheon hosted by the CGCC.

Charles Foster, chairman of Asia Society Texas Center and U.S.-China partnership, also praised the Belt and Road Initiative for boosting the win-win cooperation.

“U.S.-China ties are the most important one in the world, and the two can work together for a win-win cooperation, including a better and closer economic and trade cooperation,” he said at the event.

The initiative is “very important and the U.S. companies should positively participate in the initiative,” he added.

Many other participants in the event also spoke highly of the Belt and Road Initiative, believing that it will help those countries involved realize the common development and prosperity.

Chinese Consul General in Houston Li Qiangmin briefed about 300 participants on the outcomes of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation which was held in Beijing on May 14-15.

Li stressed that the Belt and Road Initiative originates from China , but belongs to the world. It is not a China’s solo, but the international symphony, which pools the common will of many countries to meet challenges and achieve prosperity.

After four years’ development, the vision of Belt and Road Initiative is turning into a reality, many projects in different countries have been launched and achieved better progress than expected, he said.

The initiative is not only focusing on economy, its culture and people-to-people projects are also fantastic.

Some American companies have already been directly or indirectly involved in the projects launched under the framework of the initiative, Liu introduced.—Xinhua