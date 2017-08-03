Bellis wins opening match at Bank of the West Classic

Stanford

Atherton 18-year-old and tournament eighth seed CiCi Bellis advanced in her first-round match Tuesday at the Bank of the West Classic, beating unseeded Alize Cornet of France 6-3, 6-2. Bellis plays Veronica Cepede Royg of Paraguay in the second round.

Bellis, playing a home game in the event at Stanford, would be starting freshman classes at the school just three miles from her home in barely a month had she not opted last fall to turn professional.

At No. 43 in the latest WTA rankings, Bellis is the youngest player in the top-50.

Playing for the third time in the Stanford main draw, Bellis is seeded after earning a wild card entry in each of the past two years. She looked every bit the part on Tuesday night in the one hour, 17-minute victory, as she broke the Frenchwoman’s serve four times and never lost her own.

Bellis never trailed in the match, as she quickly broke in her first opportunity in the opening game and never looked back. Bellis did not face a break point in the entirety of the first set, and was taken to deuce just once – in a three-deuce fourth game that she claimed to move ahead 3-1.

Royg rallied from a set down to defeat former Stanford player Kristie Ahn 2-6, 7-5, 6-1.—AFP