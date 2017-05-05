Beijing rejects possibility of interference in Kashmir dispute

Beijing

Days after Chinese daily Global Times published a column highlighting Beijing’s “vested interest” in settlement of the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, China’s Foreign Ministry clarified that Beijing would continue to adhere to a policy of non-interference in the issue, IANS reported.

The column in the state-run Global Times on Tuesday highlighted that due to massive investments undertaken in the One Belt, One Road initiative in the region, China has a “vested interest in helping resolve regional conflicts, including the dispute over Kashmir between India and Pakistan.” The column had advised that while China had always “adhered to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries,” it can no long turn a “deaf ear to the demands of Chinese enterprises in protecting their overseas investments.”—IANS