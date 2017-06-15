Beijing to probe if abducted Chinese were missionaries

Beijing

China’s Foreign Ministry HAS said it would work with Pakistani authorities to investigate reports the two Chinese nationals abducted by the militant Islamic State group in Quetta were missionaries.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang in a statement said China attached great importance to protecting the safety and legal rights of Chinese nationals overseas, but must adhere to local laws and regulations and respect local traditions and customs.

“As for reports that the relevant Chinese nationals were suspected of illegal missionary work in Pakistan, we will cooperate with the Pakistan government and launch an investigation in accordance with the law,” Lu said. The pair, identified by auth

orities as Lee Zing Yang, 24, and Meng Li Si, 26, were abducted by armed men pretending to be policemen on May 24 in Quetta.—Agencies