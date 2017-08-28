Begum Kulsoon will win NA-120 by-poll: Maryam

Thousands rejected SC decision against Nawaz

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Former premier Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, said on Sunday that hundreds of thousands of people rejected the Supreme Court decision against the former premier in front of Data Darbar.

Chairing a consultative meeting regarding the upcoming NA-120 by-election, she said the upcoming by-poll is not about just one constituency. Maryam Nawaz arrived at Model Town from Jati Umra to chair the meeting. During the meeting, various issues, including strategy related to the election campaign for the by-election were discussed.

Addressing the meeting Maryam Nawaz said Begum Kulsoon Nawaz will win NA-120 by-polls. She said Nawaz Sharif is “sadiq and amen” and love for Nawaz Sharif could not be scratched from the hearts of the workers. Maryam Nawaz said she will not leave for London and will run the campaign for NA-120 by-polls.

Maryam Nawaz said she will personally visit the constituency in next two or three days and will launch door to door campaign in next few days. She said the victory of PML-N in the NA-120 by-polls is the writing on the wall. She said the PML-N will win the by-polls in NA-120 instead of all the efforts of the opponents.

She said the workers should inform about their problems in writing and these problems will be addressed. She said that Almighty Allah has increased the honour of Nawaz Sharif. Maryam Nawaz said she has no words to thank the workers. She said whenever Nawaz Sharif is ousted Almighty Allah succeed him again with more majority next time.

Maryam said she will work with the workers during next eight months. She said workers should do hard work, adding that NA-120 is not the election of singe constituency. She said Almighty Allah will give success to them in the result of the hard work of workers and leadership. She said the party leaders and workers should speed up the election campaign in NA-120 by-polls. She said Nawaz Sharif has rendered many sacrifices for this constituency and the nation, adding that she is hopeful that the workers will fully support Nawaz Sharif. She said party is nothing without the workers.

“Nawaz has been bestowed with more respect than before. I will continue to work with you for the next eight months. You are the building whose each brick Mian Sb placed himself. We are nothing without you,” said Maryam further.

Maryam Nawaz also met the municipal representatives, and directed them to run the NA-120 campaign by going to every home in the constituency. She asked the workers to mention their problems in writing, and ensured to get them resolved. Maryam also told that she has no plan to go to London as yet.