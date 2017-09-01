Begum Kulsoom Nawaz undergoes surgery

Observer Report

London

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, underwent throat cancer surgery on Thursday.

The former prime minister Nawaz Sharif accompanied his wife to a central London clinic where Kulsoom Nawaz underwent surgery.

Nawaz Sharif saw her off before she was taken to the operation theatre at the hospital. Special prayers were held at the home of Hasan Nawaz before the former premier’s wife left for the hospital.

The former prime minister reached London on Wednesday evening to be with his wife ahead of her treatment’s start. Nawaz Sharif was received by a large crowd of supporters.

PML-N workers jostled and pushed aside each other to reach Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif in his brief comments thanked overseas Pakistanis for their support and promised that he will soon address them.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, Maryam asked the public to pray for her mother as she was undergoing surgery.

Kulsoom Nawaz underwent medical check-ups in London, after which doctors diagnosed her with throat cancer.

Later, her daughter Maryam Nawaz confirmed the news in a tweet saying Kulsoom Nawaz was diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph nodes.

Kusloom Nawaz had been diagnosed with throat cancer and doctors had told her that her cancer is curable. Kulsoom Nawaz’s treatment included chemotherapy.

When asked about the nature of cancer, the sources said doctors were of the opinion the ailment was curable. However, as per the doctors, a lot depended on how well she reacts to the chemotherapy.