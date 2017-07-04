Beggars: A security threat

I would like to draw the attention of concerned authorities towards begging issue in Karachi. Nowadays begging is like a business for people and it is increasing day by day. Beggars make their proper groups and plans of begging and fix areas for begging. Mostly beggars and even children are found around traffic signals. We also see the beggars in front of schools, colleges, university, hospitals, mosques, on streets and in markets (everywhere). Most of the beggars get involved in criminal activity, drug inhaling, facilitator to the criminals. Being well familiar with the selected areas, beggars are also a big security threat. I request the law enforcement agencies to do something to address this big issue in Karachi city.

AROOJ HASSAN

Karachi

