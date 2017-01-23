Beggars need help

Sana Samad

Turbat

Recently, I visited Minar-e-Pakistan (one of the most well-known and historical places in Pakistan). I became too much disappointed when I saw beggars roaming here and there just for the food. It was a really strange sight as one side the rich people’s sons were enjoying and visiting new places but other side the innocent children were begging just for three times of food. Pakistan is full of natural resources then where this money is going, why these small children are compelled to beg.

Today the beggars are found in every nook and corner of Pakistan. Some beggars beg just for their survival as they are deprived of their fundamental rights and some small kids are forcefully sent by the elders to beg and bring money for them. Government has totally failed to protect the small children, and continuously suffering from several problems. These children do not have rights of education, healthcare, nutrition and many more. I request the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to support these innocent children and provide them their fundamental rights.