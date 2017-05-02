After Her Beef Video Went Viral, Kajol Issues Clarification That It Was Buffalo Meat!

Uproar over the beef is a never ending issue into the country. It’s a sensitive topic that often sparks debates. While the government is talking about banning it, the country remains divided on whether or not it is a right move.

Amid all this, Kajol was spotted at her friend’s restaurant, apparently eating a dish named “beef pepper water with dry lentils and dry beef.” After the video went viral, the actress deleted it from her Facebook account and took to Twitter, to clarify that it was buffalo meat, which is legally available.

Before the issue caught the attention of people, Kajol has clarified that she had no intentions of hurting the sentiments of any community.

Here’s what she posted: