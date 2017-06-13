Beef ban in India

Eating beef is an individual choice. One particular community cannot enforce its beliefs on others. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is wrong in many ways. He has banned beef from the country, which is not a secular step. He has gifted a copy of Bhagavad Gita to the Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, which is against the Constitution of our country. It reflects his mentality that India is a land of only Hindus and not secular. His ministers say Muslims are only responsible for India’s over population. However, the truth is that the followers of Hinduism are equal contributors to growing population.

His supporters can hate me but the truth is that he is one of the worst Prime Ministers India has ever had. Since independence, no Prime Minister’s decision has resulted in the deaths of more than 100 people due to a foolish decision such as demonetisations. Now, he’s trying to make studying of Bhagavad Gita compulsory in Catholic and Muslim schools. Very soon, India will become a Hindu Rashtra (Hindu nation) and there will be no Christians and Muslims in the country.

Jubel D’Cruz

Mumbai, India

Related