BEC’s female staff deputed on ballot papers’ dispatch work

Quetta

Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Balochistan, Muhammad Naeem Jafar Friday went an extra mile by deputing female staff of the Election Commission on the dispatch work of the Ballot papers of NA-260.

He said that first time in the history of Balochistan’s Election Commission (BEC), the female staff were provided with the chance to work outside the office by taking part in election activities. Provincial Election Commissioner said that motive behind taking this initiative was to encourage the female staff and making them realize that they were able to perform any task at any level.

He further said that this initiative would not only encourage female staff working in other department but it would also become a source of inspiration for the female of the entire province. —APP