Beauty parlours to be given industry status

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health (P&SH) Khawaja Imran Nazir said on Tuesday beauty parlors in the province would be registered and given status of industry.

Addressing inaugural ceremony of women festival 2017 “Health & Beauty” organized here by PML-N Professional Wing, he said women working in these beauty parlors would also be imparted training so that blood born diseases like hepatitis B,C, HIV AIDS and thallasemia could be controlled.

He said infected instruments/needles used for piercing of nose and ears was also a big source for spreading such diseases.

Imran Nazir said women attached with beauty parlors were also like industrial workers who support their families and contribute to economy.

This profession, he added, would be regularized and developed as an industry. Government would fully support beauty parlors and fashion industry and provide guidance for prevention of diseases, he assured.

Different stalls were set up by cosmetics companies. PHCP also arranged a stall for hepatitis screening and vaccination for hepatits B.

The minister said at present, approximately 25 million people were affected by hepatitis B and C in Pakistan, adding over 4000 persons would be screened and vaccinated on this stall.