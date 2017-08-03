‘Beautiful Pakistan’ exhibition showcased at RAC

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

To present beautiful and positive image of the country, an All Pakistan Painting Exhibition titled “Beautiful Pakistan”. The exibition was arranged under the auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Wednesday in connection with 70 years Independence celebration of the country.

Senator Najma Hameed, MPA Punjab Assembly Lubna Rehan Pirzada flanked by PML-N Cultural Wing President Riffat Abbasi, Vice President Samina Abbasi, Tehsil Member Shazia Rizwan, Naheed Manzoor and Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed were present on the occasion.

More than forty artists from all over the country are participating in the exhibition. The pieces include landscape and old architecture. The display will continue till August 5 Speaking on the occassion, Senator Najma Hameed said Pakistan is a blessing of Allah Almighty and has unique natural beauty. She praised the work displayed in the exhibition and is creative work, she added.