Those beautiful days of cricket

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Maharashtra, India

Cricket is the most sought-after game in Asia. Apart from England, the Asian countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have long been playing the game of cricket. As a big cricket buff, I would like to recap the beautiful days of cricket in the 1990s. As a schoolboy then, I was used to watching cricket matches on TV. Mohammad Azharuddin, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Sanath Jayasuriya are my favorite cricket stars. The contribution of these players to the game was immeasurable and is worthy of emulation by other cricketers. And their personality, batting style, sincerity and professionalism had added to the strength of the game of cricket especially in the 1990s.

Right now there have been various formats of cricket, especially regionally. Despite this, such players of stature akin to the former [the 1990s] cricketers’ are totally missing in cricket today [I am not blaming anyone. That is the fact]. Besides, the rising commercialization of cricket is something to be taken seriously. Always, good rapport with fellow teams, sincerity, professionalism and high standards deserve the first place in the game of cricket.