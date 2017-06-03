Beautification of landfill sites of Punjab on cards

City Reporter

Beautification of landfill sites in Punjab with the cooperation of China is on cards.

Landfill Sites at Lahore will be re-designed like Landfill Sites in important cities of China by seeking assistance from Chinese experts, a senior official of Parks and Horticulture Authority said talking to media persons here on Friday.

He said that China has very skilfully utilized plants, trees and flowers for beautification of its cities, towns and convert the landfill sites into recreational sites.

Pakistan, specially Punjab province is keen to benefit from the Chinese experience in this regard, he said. “The Punjab government is interacting with Chinese companies having experience in this regard and finalizing practical way-outs on it,” he said.

He said that Punjab government has already got lot of achievements in various walks of life. “Various development projects have been launched in the province with the cooperation from Chinese companies, specially after launching China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)”, he said.