Beautification of Hill Park

I visited Hill Park this Sunday with my family and saw a wooden cable drum reel displayed in the park as an art monument. I was pleasantly surprised how a mere cable drum reel can be converted to such a creative form. It certainly teaches our community a valuable lesson in reusing and recycling objects.

I have also come across similar reels being displayed at different public places in Karachi. I must say it is a pleasant sight for a Karachitte. Such initiatives are always welcome, kudos to the team behind this!

TAHA JAFRI

Karachi

