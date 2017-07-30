Beautification drive initiated ahead of Independence Day

City Reporter

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, a beautification drive has been initiated in Karachi’s District Korangi. The chairman of the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Korangi, Syed Nayyer Raza, said on Saturday that action has been initiated for the removal of worn out billboards and encroachments. The move, he added, was part of the beautification drive in the area ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Nayyer visited various areas in the district on Saturday and assured that every effort would be made for the provision of civic facilities to the people and ensure neat and clean environment in the area.