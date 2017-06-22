Bearish sentiment prevails at KSE-100 Index

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

PSX benchmark KSE-100 Index lost 560 points to close in red at 45,474 levels on Wednesday. The KSE-100 has been under the bearish spell for the last eight trading sessions. The volatile sentiments created uncertainty on the back of prolonged Panama case as well as off loading of the heavy blue chip stocks by the institutions including foreign institutional portfolio investors were some of the factors behind the continuous decline.

It may be noted that the international oi l prices also under pressure for quite some times making a low of US$42.91/bbl, lowest since September on signs of rising production in key parts of the world also had an impact on energy based stocks in the local market.

In addition, The American Petroleum Institute reported Tuesday a decline of 2.7 million barrels in U.S. crude supplies for the week. Meanwhile at the home front amid a market volume of 346 million all shares TRG was the volume leader with a trade of 23 million shares to its credit.

The other two volume leaders of the day were including the Bank of Punjab and K Electric with trades of 20.20 million and 20.02 million shares to the credit respectively. However the gainer stocks of 189 companies had an edge over the losers of stocks of 169 companies.