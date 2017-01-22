Beaconhouse ‘Winter Carnival, Concert’ starts

Beaconhouse School System Winter Carnival and Concert started here on January 21 (Saturday) at Banigala Islamabad with an aim to entertain children through various activities.

An official of the school said that the decision to organize a carnival and concert for children of all ages was taken by the management to entertain the children.

The official said that Rafi Peer Group is scheduled perform a puppet show with 16 different characters.

There were story telling sessions, games, moon bounces, a bonfire with marshmallows on offer and much more.

There were a musical concert at the end of the carnival that would be only for older kids and parents. Renowned musicians would perform in the musical concert. In addition, there were food stalls to facilitate the participants. Japanese and Italian foods would be served, the official added.—APP

