Beaconhouse and TNS break all IBDP records in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Beaconhouse and TNS Beaconhouse students have once again achieved remarkable results in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) this year. Some students have attained exceptional scores of 40 and 41 out of a maximum of 45, placing them in the top 4% in the world and the highest in Pakistan.

Scores are based on the grades of 1 to 7 awarded for each of six subjects, and up to 3 additional points for the core components of Theory of Knowledge, Extended Essay and Creativity, Action, Service (CAS). Beaconhouse students’ results in Biology, Economics, French and Business Management are in the high bracket of 5-7, with outstanding grades in Theory of Knowledge and the Extended Essay.

The IBDP is the preferred entrance qualification for universities around the world. Sixty-four Beaconhouse IBDP students applied abroad for further studies and have received 88 confirmed admissions and 145 conditional admissions so far. Students applied to 15 countries including USA, Canada, Australia, France, Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong and UK, among others. Students from 8 private schools appeared for the IBDP exams, out of which 5 were Beaconhouse schools. Beaconhouseis currently offering the renowned and challenging IBDP at TNS Beaconhouse, College Campus Gulberg in Lahore, PECHS and Defence Campus in Karachi and Margalla Campus in Islamabad.

IB programmes support both personal and academic achievement and incorporate quality practice from national and international research and the IB global community.