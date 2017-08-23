Beaconhouse Margalla campus holds Diplomat Conference 2017

Staff Reporter

The Beaconhouse Margalla Campus Diplomat Conference BMIDC’17 was held at its campus. This three day debating event attracted over seven hundred students from different institutions across the country.

The aim of the conference was to develop skills such as team work, conflict resolution, negotiation, consensus building and critical thinking in the youth.

This year’s events started off with global fusion featuring Sanya Shehzad, who entertained the guests with her singing talent followed by a question / answer session with the delegates.

As the fierce debating carried out throughout day 1 and 2 the delegates enjoyed motivational talks. Committees such as PNA, UNW displayed excellent debating skills on important issues such as Kashmir, nuclear warfare and protection of women rights.

During these three days, the delegates developed a sense of diplomacy. They gained an insight on how the United Nations functions within the diplomatic domain and policy making. Such events inspire students to shape a world based on prosperity, justice, peace and harmony preparing them for the world of tomorrow.