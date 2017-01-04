Be smart don’t start

Maryam Nawaz

Islamabad

Smoking is injurious to our health and has been rumoured to kill six million folks each year worldwide. Researchers have established that the younger we start smoking, the greater is risk of premature death. Therefore, it’s in our own (greatest) interest to discourage the practice among youths and encourage adults to avoid smoking notwithstanding age. The World Health Organization (WHO) describes Tobacco merchandise the world’s biggest public health threat. The foremost in style example of a tobacco product is that of cigarette.

With that being the same, it’s no surprise that statistics have shown that smoking ends up in the death of roughly half a dozen million people annually around the globe; with over five million of these deaths related to current smokers and over 600,000 belonging to non-smokers who inhale second-hand smoke which is called passive smoking. However, despite global successes for tobacco management, tobacco remains one of number one reasons behind cancer and premature death worldwide.

As such, several organizations have enforced hard-hitting anti-tobacco and anti-smoking campaigns that embrace graphic pictures on product like cigarette packages, as a warning against the associated risks of smoking, in a trial to discourage the practice; whereas several researchers have devoted their time to work; however the practice affects ever-aging population. To summarize, smoking is critical to our health. The younger we start smoking, greater the risk would be; end-result would be premature death. Therefore, it’s in our greatest interest to discourage practice among youths and encourage adults to stop smoking.