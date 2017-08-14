Women are often the ‘glue’ that keeps families together and sustains them. They should be supported, respected and given the best opportunity to live empowered and healthy lives.

This year, we ask women and men across the world to take one step today and share this message to be bold for change on behalf of women’s health and gender quality. Any call for gender must prioritise the health and well-being of women and girls so they have the opportunity to make positive social and economic contributions to their communities.

MUHAMMAD HAMEES KHAN

Karachi

