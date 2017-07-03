Be a motivator

Teachers’ roles in any society can’t go unnoticed unless they don’t show some sorts of serious attention towards their job. They are the individuals who are not only respected like parents but also considered as parents. The only difference between a teacher and a parent, to me, is that a parent will financially support you and fulfil your seen wishes but a teacher is someone who motivates you and brings a huge and inside happiness in your heart.

They always stand with us not only as teachers but also as friends, brothers and most importantly as motivators. We occasionally get some sorts of motivations from others but the motivations, which we get from teachers, have some different tastes. Observing the teachers, I came to judge that students mostly like those teachers who are great motivators not the ones who only come and teach. Students are all the time waiting for the seconds in which he/she is going to get motivated by teachers. Finally, I would like to request the teachers to be the real motivators.

Ali Jan Naz

Via email

