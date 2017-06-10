BD clinch historic win, eliminate NZ

Cardiff

Bangladesh beat New Zealand by five wickets in their Champions Trophy Group A match here on Friday, with Mossadek Hossain marking his return to the Bangladesh side by taking three wickets as New Zealand slumped to a total of 265 for eight in a must-win Champions Trophy clash at Cardiff on Friday. Mashrafe Mortaza’s side finished with 268 runs against a target of 266 in 47.2 overs. New Zealand were well set while captain Kane Williamson (57) and Ross Taylor (63) were sharing a stand of 83 — their third fifty partnership in as many matches this tournament. But, as happened in their no-result washout with Australia and defeat by England, the Blackcaps’ innings collapsed once the experienced batsmen were out in quick succession. Mossadek, chosen ahead of fellow off-spinner Mehedi Hasan, took two wickets in three balls on his way to impressive figures of three for 13 in three overs.—Agencies