BCCI to send two selectors for the Champions Trophy: identity of the vice captain to be made public only if needed

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Sharjah

The Indian cricket board will send two selectors to England for the Champions Trophy, it is learnt here.

According to the highly sources in the BCCI, the chief selector MSK Prasad and Devang Gandhi will be on a flight. The third selector Sarandeep Singh will remain in India. The ICC (International Cricket Council) has confirmed all teams including Team India, which was announced days after missing the dead-line.

“The selectors have not announced the name of the vice captain. However, among themselves, they have already chosen one but will be announced, only if required in emergency”, the source said to this Reporter. Rohit Sharma, the successful captain in the recently concluded IPL is likely to have been their choice.

The team will leave from Mumbai on Wednesday.

Interestingly, the selectors have announced the reserve players (Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Suresh Raina) thus deviating from the past records. Karthik was the first lucky to be inducted in the team replacing injured Manish Pandey.

“They always pick the reserve bench but the names are not announced. This time the BCCI directed them to announce the names”, the source further added.

“No, they will not be demoralised on missing the bus. On the contrary they will be happy to know that they came close to the selections”, one of the selector, said.

No player in the current India squad has played six editions of the Champions Trophy. MS Dhoni has played four and Yuvraj, returning after 11 years in the Champions Trophy missed it in 2009 and 2013.

Like India’s Rahul Dravid, Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara have played six Champions Trophy tournaments.